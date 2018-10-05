WWII veteran Paul Hilliard, founder of Badger Oil Corp., has been elected board chairman for the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

The longtime trustee, who joined the board in 2006, will focus as chairman on the completion of the museum’s $400 million expansion and growth of its national education offerings. At 17 years old, Hilliard left his hometown in rural Wisconsin to volunteer for the U.S. Marines, serving more than three years, including a tour of the Pacific. A radioman and gunner in SBD Dauntless Dive Bombers, he flew 45 combat missions and was twice awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in addition to receiving the Air Medal with six bronze stars. Following his service, Hilliard earned his law degree from the University of Texas before beginning a career in the oil and gas industry at corporations including Chevron, H.L. Hunt and Badger.

New members on the museum board are Hunter G. Hill, New Orleans market president for Lafayette-based IberiaBank; Clifford S. Asness, managing principal and chief investment officer at AQR Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut; Jane T. Olson, former chairman of the International Board of Human Rights Watch in Pasadena, California; and W. Gray Stream, president of Matilda Stream Management in Lake Charles.

Dupré Logistics has named Amy Armstrong as director of business development in the company’s dedicated business group sales team.

As part of the transportation and logistics services company’s five-year business growth and expansion plan, Armstrong will work out of the greater Houston area. She has more than 14 years of experience in developing customer solutions at companies that include Trimac Transportation, Total Petrochemicals and Chevron Phillips.

Louisiana Rice Research Board members and Louisiana Rice Promotion Board members have been sworn into office by Acadia Parish Clerk of Court Robert Barousse.

Promotion board members are John Owen, of Rayville, chairman; Paul Johnson, of Welsh, vice chairman; Tommy Faulk, of Crowley, secretary-treasurer; Paul Zaunbrecher, of Rayne; Kent Brown, of Jennings; Michelle Ribera, for agriculture commissioner Mike Strain; Joshua Andrus, Christian Richard and Buster Hardee, all of Kaplan; Kane Fontenot, of Mamou; and Mark Pousson, of Iowa.

Research board members are Richard Fontenot, of Ville Platte, chairman; Dane Hebert, of Maurice, vice chairman; John Denison, of Lake Charles, secretary-treasurer; Damian Bollich, of Jones; Jason Waller, of Mer Rouge; Jeffrey Sylvester, of Ville Platte; Jude Doise, of Welsh; Benjy Rayburn, for Strain; John Earles, of Bunkie; Eric Savant, of Kinder; Sammy Noel and David LaCour, both of Abbeville; Kim Frey, of Eunice; Jerry Leonards, of Rayne; and Alan Lawson, of Crowley.

The Louisiana Realtors' LRLeadership program, which consists of sessions that focus on leadership skill development, the Louisiana Legislature and advocacy, diversity, community service, communication styles and team-building, has graduated from the area: Lori McGrew and Tim Skinner, both of Keaty Real Estate Co. in Lafayette.

Other graduates are Leo Desselle, of Pennant Real Estate, Macon Mayeux, of Keller Williams Red Stick Partners and Kendra Novak, of Novak Realty LLC, all in Baton Rouge; Leigh Moss, of Keller Williams Realty First Choice, Prairieville; Donna Harris, of Shirley Kirby & Associates, Denham Springs; Mark Boline, of New Orleans Relocation LLC, New Orleans; Betsy Birdsong, of Birdsong Realty Group, Metairie; Jonathan Cerruti, of Jack Stumpf & Associates Inc., Harvey; Caroline Freeland, of Keller Williams Realty Services, Mandeville; and James Hebert, of Latter & Blum Inc/Realtors, Thibodaux.