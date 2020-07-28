The recently constructed shopping center near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Bertrand Drive has been sold for $1.365 million, records show.

Bradley Beck, a State Farm agent who moved into the Parc Ambassador shopping center at 1105 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, bought the 5,000-square-foot development from Timothy Bradley and Clifton Guidry, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.

Construction began earlier this year on the development, which also includes a Parlor Salon Nail Studio, which Beck also owns.