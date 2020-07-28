Ambassador Project

Rendering of the new Parc Ambassador Phase 1 going up at 1105 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

 Rendering provided by Trahan Architecture and Planning, LLC

The recently constructed shopping center near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Bertrand Drive has been sold for $1.365 million, records show.

Bradley Beck, a State Farm agent who moved into the Parc Ambassador shopping center at 1105 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, bought the 5,000-square-foot development from Timothy Bradley and Clifton Guidry, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.

Construction began earlier this year on the development, which also includes a Parlor Salon Nail Studio, which Beck also owns. 

