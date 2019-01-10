Dr. Joseph N. Abraham spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast on his latest book, "Kings, Conquerors, Psychopaths: From Alexander to Hitler to the Corporation."
You can listen to the podcast here.
Abraham, a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Tulane University School of Medicine, has been an emergency room doctor for over 30 years and previously authored "Happiness: A Physician/Biologist Looks at Life" and peer-reviewed articles in Evolutionary Biology.
His latest book gives a interview of powerful conquerors throughout the past 10,000 years and provides insight into historical patterns of power and dominance at all levels of government, religion and corporate existence.
Of particular interest to historians of WWII who will read this book: the relationships between well-known titans of U.S. corporations in the 1940s and the Nazi regime. Those relationships are disturbing and provide a reason to rethink what you know about commerce and the economic benefits of war.
Abraham noted that is nothing out of the ordinary in authoritarian societies but reflects the patterns of behavior throughout history. He discusses the motivation behind his more than 20 years of research on the subject of authoritarianism or favoring blind submission to authority.