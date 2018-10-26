IberiaBank has named Valencia Goodly as senior vice president and retail market manager for the Acadiana region.

Goodly was consumer banking market director at Chase Bank in Baton Rouge and has 30 years of experience in finance and banking, including mortgage lending, sales, management and leadership in the Acadiana region.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Jonas Fontenot, chief operating officer and chief of physics at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, was selected by the American Society for Radiation Oncology to receive the ASTRO Health Policy Fellowship designation.

Fontenot is the first medical physicist to receive the designation. A yearlong program trains leaders in radiation oncology health policy issues and engagement in reimbursement, coding and payment reform projects. Fontenot received a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and both a master of science and doctorate in medical physics from the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. He is board-certified in therapeutic medical physics by the American Board of Radiology.