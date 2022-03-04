The company that had planned to employ 125 at the building that once housed Bell Helicopter in Lafayette has changed plans and terminated its lease on the building.
In a letter last year to members of the Lafayette Airport Commission, officials with Kopter AG Group offered to buy out the remainder of the lease that was set to end late next year on the 84,700-square-foot building near the Lafayette Regional Airport and not move forward on its plans to manufacture a new prototype at the building.
The deal was first announced nearly three years ago. It had since been acquired by Leonardo Helicopters, which has a maintenance facility in Broussard, but operates autonomously.
The company cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico as reasons for the change in plans.
“Despite all these obstacles, Kopter (and Leonardo) made a careful examination of how we could potentially draw from other ongoing business endeavors and integrate them into the benefits and advantages offered by the facility at the Lafayette airport,” the letter read.
“We found ourselves having the keys to an excellent new specialized facility that we would not be able to integrate into any of our business plans for better part of the next five years.”
Kopter offered a payment of $687,686.04 to buy out the remainder of the lease, the letter stated. Termination documents filed in late September show the company was to pay $760,000 that was owed for the remainder of the primary term along with $15,672 for cost of repairs, documents show.
The Swiss helicopter manufacturer moved into the building with lots of fanfare in 2019, announcing it would “conquer the market here in the United States from right here in Lafayette.” It selected the Lafayette site over 38 other cities for its production and product support center and planned to employ about 120 people at an average salary of about $55,000.
Lafayette was going to be the site where Kopter would build the SH09 single-engine helicopter along with a site in Switzerland, according to one industry magazine. By March of last year the Lafayette site was already in question due to Leonardo’s substantial U.S. headquarters in Philadelphia as the model was to be built in Italy.
The company planned to make a $4.2 million capital investment in new equipment and building additions at the Lafayette site.
The company’s incentive package from the state of Louisiana included performance-based grants: one of $1.2 million for facility modifications, payable at $200,000 in 2019 and $1 million in 2020; and one of $1.3 million for lease support, payable in five annual installments from 2020 through 2024.
Both the state and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority has since marketed the facility to potential clients, LEDA president and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. The site has been toured by prospective tenants, and Mitchell and LEDA’s director of business attraction have met with site selectors at the annual Site Selectors Guild Conference this past week in San Diego.
LEDA will also do outreach to an annual helicopter trade show next week in Dallas.
“Aviation has a long history in the region,” Mitchell said. “We are committed to growing aviation manufacturing and the MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) sector in Lafayette Parish with the LFT facility as a nexus point.”