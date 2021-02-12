The Black Pages of Greater Lafayette, a directory of Black-owned businesses in the Lafayette area, will be available starting Saturday through Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The last edition was printed in 2019, said Carlos Harvin, LCG’s chief of minority affairs, and the number of Black-owned business listings has grown from 350 to 650. Since 1980, LCG and Delta Sigma Theta sorority have partnered on the project every two years to promote awareness, support entrepreneurship and strengthen the economy.
The publication also includes a few dozen businesses adjacent to Lafayette Parish, mainly the Rayne and Breaux Bridge areas.
“It shows that Black entrepreneurship is alive and well in Lafayette and reminds us that African Americans are still dreaming about business ownership and working hard to make those dreams come true,” Harvin said.
Copies are first-come, first-serve and will be distributed from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center, 309 Cora Street. Pickup will be contactless, and drivers are asked to remain in their cars.
On Monday, copies will be available at Clifton Chenier Public Library, 220 W. Willow St; Lafayette Public Library’s main branch, 301 W. Congress St; Lafayette City-Parish Hall, 705 W. University Ave.; and Jesse Taylor Center, 111 Shirley Picard Drive.