Royal Panda, a Chinese food restaurant at 2418 W. Pinhook Road, has closed and the property is up for sale at $1.095 million.
The 6,470-square-foot restaurant, located in front of the Walmart Supercenter, has been closed since May, according to social media posts.
The listing by real estate company Latter & Blum indicates the restaurant owner has retired.
