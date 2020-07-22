Royal Panda, a Chinese food restaurant at 2418 W. Pinhook Road, has closed and the property is up for sale at $1.095 million.

The 6,470-square-foot restaurant, located in front of the Walmart Supercenter, has been closed since May, according to social media posts.

The listing by real estate company Latter & Blum indicates the restaurant owner has retired.