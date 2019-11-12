The St. Luke Community Hospital building in Arnaudville has been sold to the St. Luc French Immersion and Cultural Campus, officials announced Tuesday.
Officials with St. Landry Parish government signed off on the $184,000 deal with the nonprofit, which will use the building along Guidroz Street as the first adult French immersion school in the United States.
“Congratulations to the many who have worked to make this happen,” said Mavis Arnaud Frugé, St. Luc board president. “Now, as the owner of the facility, the nonprofit begins work on the repair and renovation of the building. It is our greatest wish that this facility, which provided health care services and healing to so many within our communities, now become a place of caring and support for our most valued language and culture.”
The organization will establish a program that offers formal French language studies combined with immersion classes taught by native Cajun, Creole, Houma and Colonial French speakers, officials said.
It will develop programs that address different levels of language development that will be open to the public, create incubator programs that will support French language product labeling and marketing and programs that will offer training workers in the health care, tourism and food and beverage industries to speak French.
It will also create a depository for archives and family records.
The group hopes to have the building ready by March, in time for the arrival of French language students from New York State University.
The facility has been vacant since 1990, according to published reports. In 2017 a judge ordered officials with the hospital to turn over the property and related assets to local governmental bodies.