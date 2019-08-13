Beth Guidry has been named the first economic development director for the city of Broussard, city officials announced.

Guidry, the former executive director of the St. Martin Economic Development Authority, has worked for nearly 20 years in economic development and the private sector. She is also a former major account executive with Republic Services and has worked with parish and municipalities along with the business owners.

“While Broussard has long been known as being business friendly, it is vital to the prosperity of our city and residents that we take a proactive approach to attracting new businesses while focusing on business retention,” says Mayor Ray Bourque. “I am confident that Beth’s longtime experience in economic development will be beneficial to our business community.”

Said Guidry: “I am thrilled to be able to work with such a progressive city and outstanding group of people. I look forward to working with the business community to help promote the City of Broussard as a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Guidry is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and later collaborated with them to create a zero-waste initiative and composting facility. She is a 2015 Leadership Lafayette graduate.