The first Saturday of the Christmas holiday shopping season will be Small Business Saturday in Vermilion Parish put on by the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance.
Part of a nationwide movement founded by American Express in 2010, the day is intended to promote small businesses across America. Businesses in Vermilion Parish can sign up for free marketing assistance, tips and tools along with other benefits, VEDA director Anne Falgout said.
The event is open to online-only retailers in the parish as well, she said.
“We want to support our local entrepreneurs who have taking their shops online to combat the effects of COVID-19 and the meet the ever-changing demands of shoppers,” Falgout said. “Last year we have had about 30 participating businesses. You can get all your holiday shopping done while supporting your local community. It’s a win-win.”
Businesses can sign up for the initiative by Nov. 20 at developvermilion.org/shopsmall. The site will also have a list of participating businesses.