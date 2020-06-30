Over the past five days, Lafayette police and fire officials visited 162 businesses for compliance with coronavirus safety orders, finding only 12 violations. That suggests a 93% compliance rate in the city of Lafayette.
All the violations involved at least one employee not wearing a mask. In each case the employees complied with instructions to correct the infraction.
According to Capt. Monte Potier with the Lafayette Police Department, officers visited 30 businesses on June 25, finding three violations; 27 businesses on June 26, finding one violation; 32 businesses on June 27, finding a single violation; 25 establishments on June 28, finding one violation; and 32 businesses on June 30, finding three violations.
The fire department responded to four citizen complaints June 22-30, finding three violations at retail stores. The Fire Prevention Bureau officials also conducted random checks on 12 bars and clubs, all of which were in compliance, and attempted to do random checks on 10 others that were closed.
Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, released the names of three businesses where police officers found one employee each over the weekend was not wearing a mask: McDonald’s at 4555 Johnston St., Cupid Daiquiris at 600 SE Evangeline Thruway and Burger King at 1500 Johnston St.
The fire department released on Tuesday the names of three businesses in violation: Great Harvest Bread, 854 Kaliste Saloom Rd.; Champagne's grocery store, 454 Heymann Blvd.; and Shoe Station, 3606 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
The police department, Potier said, will not release the names of the businesses in violation. Asked why, Potier did not respond. Angelle said it was the police department's decision.
Fire Chief Robert Benoit said the department became more aggressive in conducting random compliance checks and enforcing the safety rules just before Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in Phase 2 of reopening businesses.
"We were seeing a lot of activity with people not complying," he said, "congregating in large crowds in certain areas."
Employees and employers who come into direct contact with customers are required to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth. Although Benoit recommends customers also wear masks, neither the governor's nor the mayor-president's orders require it.
Some businesses do require customers to wear masks.
Wilson Savoy, an owner of Hideaway on Lee, said the restaurant and bar began requiring patrons to wear masks last weekend, even giving away hand-sewn masks to those who enter without a mask.
"To walk around, you have to have a mask on," Savoy said.
Only a few customers refused to wear masks and walked out, Savoy said.
To snag a pie at Central Pizza on Jefferson Street now requires a reservation. Owner John Peterson said the policy was put in place when the restaurant re-opened after the governor shut all restaurants down in March.
"That's really allowed us to control the traffic in and out of the restaurant," Peterson said. "That's avoided the situation of people piling up in the doorway."
Patrons are not required to wear masks, he said, but, "We appreciate it when they do."
Lou Guidry, manager of School Time on Pinhook Road, said all employees and customers are required to wear masks and only six families are allowed to enter the store at a time. She has six dressing rooms with six associates to assist families selecting school clothes. When a customer leaves a dressing room, it is disinfected and the clothes are put in time-out for 24 hours.
If customers arrive without masks, the store provides them, Guidry said.
"Most people, if you ask them, complain a little," she said. "Our comment is we hate them too."