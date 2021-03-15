When Nathanael Johnson opened his first coffee shop in Eunice at age 21, two women had this prediction for him: “You’re going to fail.”
Johnson, who spoke recently with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, recalled those days in 2006 after just opening Café Mosaic. He often worked 18-hour days and even used a child’s sleeping mat courtesy of his mom to sleep in his office when he had pockets of time to rest.
“I couldn’t leave,” he recalled. “I felt I needed to be there all the time.”
You can listen to their conversation here.
A couple years later was when Johnson really dove into the business when he entered the roasting aspect of it with his his partner, Christopher Pickle. Johnson became certified by the Specialty Coffee Association, the largest coffee organization in the world and found a broker who deals in the highest grade beans and started his micro-roasting business in 2013 in what was then Bibi’s Patisserie.
Starting with a 10-pound Ozturk roaster that he purchased out of Turkey, he began roasting on a small scale, eventually working up to an average of 6,000 pounds per month today. Reve Coffee beans are sold at over 100 locations.
In January he opened Reve Coffee Lab in Baton Rouge in the Perkins Rowe shopping center.
Acadiana Business Today: Thousands in Louisiana will pay less, some even nothing, for Obamacare; see some examples
Tens of thousands of Louisianans who buy health insurance on the federal marketplace could save hundreds of dollars while some low-income resi…
Michael and Jaci Russo can agree on the setting of the meeting. The co-owners of Lafayette branding agency brandRUSSO both recall it was a ser…
A short film about a Haitian immigrant and a Cajun woman whose only common connection is the French language will premiere this week.
New unemployment claims across Louisiana dropped last week to 5,015 from 6,981 one week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor data rel…
Louisiana saw timber lost to Hurricane Laura was enough to supply 25 sawmills for a year, expert says
Louisiana forestry’s $1.5 billion in losses from hurricanes last year was double the amount of revenue the industry generates annually, accord…
Reve Coffee owner Nathanael Johnson on Discover Lafayette podcast: He was told 15 years ago: 'You're going to fail'
When Nathanael Johnson opened his first coffee shop in Eunice at age 21, two women had this prediction for him: “You’re going to fail.”