When Nathanael Johnson opened his first coffee shop in Eunice at age 21, two women had this prediction for him: “You’re going to fail.”

Johnson, who spoke recently with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, recalled those days in 2006 after just opening Café Mosaic. He often worked 18-hour days and even used a child’s sleeping mat courtesy of his mom to sleep in his office when he had pockets of time to rest.

“I couldn’t leave,” he recalled. “I felt I needed to be there all the time.”

You can listen to their conversation here.

A couple years later was when Johnson really dove into the business when he entered the roasting aspect of it with his his partner, Christopher Pickle. Johnson became certified by the Specialty Coffee Association, the largest coffee organization in the world and found a broker who deals in the highest grade beans and started his micro-roasting business in 2013 in what was then Bibi’s Patisserie.

Starting with a 10-pound Ozturk roaster that he purchased out of Turkey, he began roasting on a small scale, eventually working up to an average of 6,000 pounds per month today. Reve Coffee beans are sold at over 100 locations.

In January he opened Reve Coffee Lab in Baton Rouge in the Perkins Rowe shopping center.