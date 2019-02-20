Associates with IberiaBank will celebrate its Random Acts of Kindness Week this week by paying for local shoppers' groceries at stores throughout its footprint.

For many years the bank as incorporated random acts of kindness into its culture by encouraging associates to build goodwill through kindness. Bankers have purchased gas for people at the pumps, paid off holiday layaways, delivered doughnuts to service workers, picked up lunch tabs and other efforts.

Associates have also volunteered thousands of hours to teach financial literacy, pounded nails on job sites and cooked food for those in need.

IberiaBank has 329 locations, including 191 bank branch offices and three loan production offices, in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri and New York. It also has 29 title insurance offices in Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana; mortgage representatives in 87 locations in 12 states; 18 wealth management locations in five states and an Iberia Capital Partners LLC office in Louisiana.