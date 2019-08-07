Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters' Salsa is now shipping three of its flavors to six Associated Wholesale Grocers warehouses in Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri and the Gulf Coast.

The company is working with several independent stores and chains in each AWG Warehouse during promotional events to grow its sales and salsa brand. This new promotional model is successful in providing additional in-store merchandising opportunities such as pallet sales, end caps and floor displays.

"With multiple points of purchase within the store during promotions and cross merchandising, we will continue to grow our salsa brand," said Denise Ramon, Sales Manager.

The premium restaurant style salsa is not only on the salsa aisle but can now be found on the chip aisle in many stores, and in the produce section in some stores.

AWG is the nation's largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving over 3,800 locations in more than half of the states in the country and from 10 distribution centers.