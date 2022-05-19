Three Lafayette businesses were among the winners in First Horizon’s Back to Business contest that awarded $1 million to 57 small businesses across six states.
The Kitchen Table Counseling, a mental health and life coaching services, was awarded $30,000; RMR Entertainment, a Lafayette-based agency that hosts parties and do DJs and live parties, was awarded $10,000; and the Hideaway on Lee, a casual dining and cocktail venue in downtown Lafayette, won $5,000 as part of the contest that bank officials billed as a celebration of resilient businesses in the community it serves.
"Strong businesses are the cornerstone of strong communities, and championing those businesses is at the heart of everything we do," said Jerry Prejean, Acadiana Market president for First Horizon. "First Horizon provides capital and counsel to local businesses and we look forward to working with these exceptional companies and supporting the Lafayette community.”
Businesses submitted a short description highlighting how they would use the money along with a photo or video, and over 220 entries were submitted in the Lafayette region. First Horizon selected 50 businesses as finalists in each of the contest communities and opened voting to the public.