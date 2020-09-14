Employee-partners at Super 1 Foods stores in Acadiana will get have their $1 per hour pay increase extended until Nov. 6 as part of efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parent company Brookshire Grocery Co. announced the extension of the Appreciation Pay to thank employees for extra efforts during the pandemic, which has resulted in more demand from grocery stores as restaurants have shut down or opened at reduced capacity.
Company officials began the pay raise March 24 for its 14,000 retail and logistical employees. The pay raise pay is in addition to the more than $21 million invested through bonus checks and other benefits for any employee who could be directly affected by COVID-19.
Grocery stores in the city of Lafayette are on pace to have record sales in 2020, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. July sales at grocery stores increased to $25.7 million, the third-highest total this year but still higher than any month on record prior to the pandemic.
Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.