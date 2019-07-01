After weeks of construction and remodeling, the new On The Run convenience store inside the Exxon station on the corner of South College Road and Johnston Street is now open.

Henry Leach, one of the directors of Lord Oil, the company that owns the On The Run franchise stores throughout the Baton Rouge, Hammond and Lafayette areas, said they have been building On The Run stores for over five years. Since the company bought out M/M Shops three years ago, it's been updating those locations and turning them into On The Run stores.

The face lift for the gas station also saw an upgrade to new gas pumps for the Exxon station.

"We offer a lot of things the old M/M store didn't offer like 79 cent fountain drinks, any time, any size, and we also have a milkshake machine and a deli with fresh sandwiches," Leach said. "I think people are going to like the changes."

The 2,400-square-feet convenience store has 10 full- and part-time employees.