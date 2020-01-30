Sometimes following your passion can lead to new and unexpected career paths. Perhaps no one knows that better than graphic designer Dylan Fuller a.k.a. "Alpha GFX".
In two short years, Fuller has turned his love for the NBA 2K video game series and for graphic design into a career that has seen him getting shoutouts from NBA stars and work from such NBA teams as the Brooklyn Nets, the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Fuller, who grew up in Lafayette and graduated from Lafayette High, has been around promotional design for most of his life as his mother is Courtney Jeffries, creative director at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's office of communications and marketing.
His exposure early on allowed him to jump into professional design work and creative direction at music festivals and 5k races. However, everything changed in 2018 when he started designing logos and other graphics for NBA 2K teams for online play and eSports tournaments.
"It was all word of mouth through Twitter and people would be telling all their teammates, so people would be hitting me up for a logo," Fuller said. "Then the 2K League started, and from there I got in with some of the teams and then some of the NBA teams that sponsor them."
Mixing his own style with techniques he learned from other online designers, his work eventually caught the attention of the official NBA sponsored eSports teams and Fuller began doing freelance and commission work for a number of teams. He even designed all the emotes, logos and graphics for New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Josh Hart's Twitch stream.
"Alpha (Dylan) has been nothing but a professional and incredible talent in the space. He’s done great work for us at Magic Gaming and is a leader in the graphics community," said Jonah Edwards, head coach of Magic Gaming, the Orlando Magic's NBA 2K League team.
The NBA 2K League has a draft, combine and six-month seasons for players who play the video game for official teams sponsored mostly by NBA teams. Fuller will be working with the Cleveland Cavaliers this year on intro animations and production graphics.
"Dylan aka Alpha is one of the most talented designers I’ve ever worked with," said Halina Malik, manager of content and marketing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. "Not only is he great at his technical crafts, but his professionalism and creativity should also be applauded. He’s currently one of the best-kept secrets in the 2K League."
In 2019 alone, Fuller completed more than 1,000 design orders for eSports teams and Twitch streamers. His work was even featured in an article for Forbes back in October.
He'll be taking a trip up to Cleveland in February to be a part of crew to design all the graphics for this season's Cavs Legion team at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Fuller said that he loves the work because he can work from anywhere and he loves Lafayette, so he doesn't plan to move anytime soon. He'd love to see the Pelicans join the NBA 2K League because he would love to work for his local team.
"It's been good so far. The more work I do and the more people I connect with, it just keeps getting better," Fuller said. "Hopefully it'll just keep growing until I can get a solid amount of contracts I can do from here and not have to worry about where my work will be coming from."