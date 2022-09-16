PENSACOLA, Florida — D.C. Reeves walked away from a job covering Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide after he got a phone call from Pensacola philanthropist and businessman Quint Studer.
Studer, founder of the Studer Community Institute and a driving force behind the economic revival in this picturesque Florida panhandle city, invited Reeves, a native of Pensacola, to move back in 2015 for a job of chief of staff. Reeves was like many others his age who had put the city in his rear-view mirror after high school, but he accepted.
He later brecame a small business owner when he opened the Perfect Plain Brewing Company. He had other jobs, including chief entrepreneur officer at The Spring Entrepreneur Hub. He wrote a book. And he’ll soon have another job title.
Mayor of Pensacola.
The city he will soon lead is vastly different form the city he grew up in. It was a city that had just one downtown restaurant that people went to so often, he recalled, that it became the real-life version of the TV show Cheers. Now there are lots of restaurants and businesses downtown, and people are moving to the city’s downtown area in droves.
So much that last year LinkedIn ranked Pensacola in the top 10 cities of people seeking jobs that you could do from home or remotely. Half of the white-collar jobs in the U.S. today can be done remotely, Reeves noted while speaking during Thursday’s Leadership Exchange hosted by One Acadiana, and it’s a trend many cities are trying to capitalize on.
Could Lafayette get in on that trend as well?
“Two generations in the workforce right now — let’s say (ages) 21-38 — are the first two generations in the history of the United States that will move to a city then find a job,” Reeves said. “The battlefront of economic development right now, in my opinion, is people. It’s not shovel-ready land or site selection. The battlefront of economic development is young, talented people living there.”
Population growth has been significant in Pensacola metro, data shows, as more people are moving to Florida and the Sun Belt region of the U.S. Its net migration from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021 was an over 5,000 increase, five times the rate in Acadiana. The migration was so strong had no one moved to the area that the population would have decreased had it relied on just local births and deaths.
The population in Acadiana over that 12-month period increased by only just over 1,000, data shows. Pensacola’s increase was about five times that.
The influx of people moving into the area can be translated into young entrepreneurs, and the city has developed an ecosystem to assist and mentor new business owners. Reeves, who spent nearly three years as chief entrepreneur officer the Spring Entrepreneur Hub under the Studer Community Institute umbrella, noted that the mentorship program led to 70 more jobs created and an 100% increase in monthly revenue year over year.
Small business growth is one of the four power circles, as Studer points to, in order to build a vibrant community. It goes along with downtown, education and civic engagement all to address what he calls the burning platform — the goal behind those four circles — and that's to keep young talent at home.
“Our economic development, they were flying around, making phone calls, trying to land the big fish,” Reeves said. “We weren’t cultivating anything at any scale around here. So our argument was always, if we took a bunch of five-employee jobs and made them 15, and you compound that with wishing and hoping — and potentially paying — for a large-scale business, it really adds up.
“When a hurricane comes through or a recession comes through, who’s going to stay? The people who you gave a big check to? Or the people who opened that business because they love this community?”