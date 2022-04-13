Sales of newly constructed homes in Lafayette Parish are outpacing last year’s record-breaking pace already through the first quarter of 2022, data shows.
So far 287 new builds have been sold through March, just ahead of the 276 sold during the same period in 2021, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
But there’s a wrinkle in where they’re being built. The biggest increase in home builds came in the southwestern part of the parish, just north of Maurice, with 57 new builds, more than double the 21 built at this time last year.
The overall construction is a carryover from record-setting 2021 in Lafayette Parish, a year in which a 1,165 homes built, topping the previous record of 1,117 in 2014. But it's that area that could also be spillover from activity in Maurice, the Vermilion Parish town that had its population more than double in the recent U.S. Census.
The area trailed only the southern half of Youngsville in the number of homes built, data shows. That area, south of LA 92 and Iberia Street, had 78 new builds, up from the 44 a year ago.
The northern half of Youngsville had the most overall home sales with 197, which was down from the 224 a year ago. The mid-city section of Lafayette between Johnston and Cameron streets had 140 home sales, the second-highest amount of the parish’s 13 zones.
Overall sales in March were down 8% in the Acadiana region and 9% in Lafayette Parish compared to a year ago, data shows.