Commercial additions/alterations

OFFICE BUILDING: 1901 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Laborde Earles, owner; description, second-floor build-out; Abell & Crozier Architects, applicant; M D Descant Inc., contractor; $985,847.

MEDICAL OFFICE: 901 Wilson St., A & B, Lafayette; Advanced Imaging of Lafayette, owner; description, Southpark Surgery Center office-based lab; Kishbaugh Construction Inc., contractor; $1,100,000.

SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 1801 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board; additional information inaccessible because of website error; $6,315,000.

CONVENIENCE STORE: 1919 Carmel Drive, C, Lafayette; Moon Kap Park, owner; Leo Kelly, applicant; self, contractor; $5,000.

OTHER: 2484 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Westmart Shopping Center, owner; The Delahoussaye Co., applicant and contractor; $95,000.

OTHER: 411 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Michael Delcambre, owner; description, enclosed dumpster pad; Framing Kings, applicant and contractor; $3,500.

OTHER: 1200 Lajaunie Road, Lafayette; Lafayette Consolidated Government, owner; description, police-mounted patrol horse; Robert L. Schoeffler, applicant; Acadiane Renovations, contractor; $275,000.

STORAGE TANKS: 7101 Johnston St., Lafayette Parish; Grab N Go, owner and applicant; Rittiner Equipment Co. Inc., contractor; $145,150.

OFFICE BUILDING: 120 Clinton St., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; description, partial demolition/office renovation; So Studio LLC, applicant and architect; William E. Yeats, contractor; $80,000.

Commercial demolitions

OFFICE BUILDING: 700 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Iberiabank, owner; description, demolition to convert office building into future apartments; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $750,000.

New houses

104 Park Ridge Lane, Lafayette; Burns Construction; $405,000.

212 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

309 Glasgow Drive, Lafayette; Brian S. Guidry Inc.; $435,000.

117 E. Edith Road, Lafayette; Reed Walter Barbier; $406,690.

101 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $182,445.

Modular home

209 Snipe Road, Lafayette; Ronald E. Platt; $5,000.

