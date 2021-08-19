Lafayette-based Leading Health Care of Louisiana has completed a rebranding initiative and will change its name to Leading Home Care.
The move will also unveil a new logo. The company, which provides in-home care services to the elderly or disabled, opted for the rebrand as a way to bring more recognition to the work it does while still keeping the familiarity of its previous name.
“This rebrand marks another major milestone for our company. We want to be known for the reliable in-home care that we give to clients and families,” CEO Matt Rovira said. “Therefore, our team is excited to take this opportunity to emphasize who we are and what we do through these efforts, especially as we approach our company’s 25th anniversary.”
Founded in 1997, the company works to attract, retain and develop caring, compassionate people that exemplify and live their company values of trust, compassion, integrity and accountability. It has nine offices in Louisiana that serves more than 35 parishes and is the only home care provider in Louisiana that offers art and music classes for clients through its St. Pierre Center for the Arts facility in Lafayette.