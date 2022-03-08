While some prices at the pump are soaring near $4 per gallon, several Lafayette-area gas stations still have relatively low prices compared to their competitors.
Gas prices have been on the rise in recent months due to tight supply, increasing demand and economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine, however, has kicked the price spike into high gear.
One UL economist says it's a safe bet to expect to see prices rise above that $4 mark in Lafayette.
The average price of gas in southeast Louisiana stands around $3.88 cents as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.
GasBuddy gathers information from users and directly from gas stations to display live prices.
Cheapest gas in Lafayette as of Tuesday morning:
- $3.33 per gallon: Circle K at 624 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd.
- $3.69 per gallon: Chevron at 1600 Moss St.
- $3.69 per gallon: Mobil at 8311 Maurice Ave.
- $3.70 per gallon: Chevron at 100 Marie St.
- $ 3.71 per gallon: Food N Fun at 1006 Saint John Bridge Rd.
Click here for the latest numbers.