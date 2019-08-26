One Acadiana will host the fourth cohort of the Acadiana CEO Roundtable, which will bring 15-18 key decision-makers from Louisiana-based small businesses.
The program will bring leaders together 10 times over the course of a year for growth-oriented discussions that support a trusting environment in which CEOs can explore business and personal issues under the guidance of experienced facilitators, One Acadiana officials announced Monday.
“Serving as Acadiana’s regional economic development organization means that we interact with local companies in various ways to grow our economy,” One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. “From startups to thriving enterprises, we are here to support business owners of all sizes.
“Small businesses are a vital part of that spectrum. We are proud to provide this program for the fourth year to help small business owners across nine parishes work together and succeed.”
The group will include:
- Charles Edwards, CEO of Advance Telehealth/One Telemed LLC
- Glenn Angelle, president of Angelle Architects
- Joey Calandra, CEO of Avionics Solutions LLC
- Fran Henderson, partner at Boudreaux Henderson & Company, LLP
- Edna Turner, general manager of Bulldog Services LLP
- Sam Viator, owner of Castle Row Construction
- Tyler LeCompte, CEO of Confetti Momma
- Brett McElwee, president of First Choice Medical Staffing of Louisiana, Inc
- Phil Devey, owner of Frontline Real Estate Group
- Monica Montero, president of KourCo Environmental Services, Inc.
- Johnson McKnight, CEO of M&M International
- Lewis McGee, president/owner of McGee Equipment Rental and Sales
- Paul Broussard, CEO of MediTrans LLC
- Heidi Parker Martin, corporate secretary of Pro-Log, Inc.
- Rinea Blanchard, president of Superior Contract Cleaning
- Nathan Carbo, director of operations of System Services Broadband
- Doug Payne, president of Tides Medical
The program will feature peer-to-peer learning through discussion, interaction and the sharing of experiences that allow participants to learn from each other’s achievements and mistakes. It will also feature facilitators, guest speakers and connections to small business resources.