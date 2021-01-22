Cite des Arts, an incubator for the arts located in downtown Lafayette, is seeking donations to help keep its doors open.
The agency is seeking to raise $40,000 to pay back rent and help with utilities and the salary of its lone employee, the agency said in an announcement Friday. A GoFundMe page has been established for donations.
You can donate by visiting bit.ly/donatetocite.
Cite, which supports local visual artists, writers, musicians, filmmakers, dancers, actors, directors and producers, has struggled to bring in revenue since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It has had just one production since the pandemic began, and it was at less than full capacity due to social distancing requirements.
Productions planned for 2020 are ready to go, including the new Cajun Christmas Carol that organizers are hoping to make an annual event. Plans have begun for a large fall fundraiser.
Cite generates revenue from ticket revenue, rental fees for the space and donations, one board members said.