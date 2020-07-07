Issued June 29 to July 3
Commercial additions/alterations
GENERAL RETAIL: 4407 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Total Wines & More, owner; description, adding loading truck dock; Larry Farmer, applicant; Russco Inc., contractor; $228,625.
OFFICE BUILDING: 2901 Johnston St., Lafayette; Madel Realty LLC PMB 540, owner; description, Webre & Associates, third-floor remodel; Sean Primeaux, Ziler Architects, applicant; Ducharme Brothers Inc., contractor; $67,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 107 I-G Lane, Lafayette; Gulf Asset Recovery, owner; description, modular office building; Michael Rongey, applicant and contractor; $35,000.
OTHER: 4400 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; ABS DFW Investor LLC, owner; description, Albertsons #0179; Fidel T. Lucio, applicant: CB Central Builders Ltd., contractor: $25,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 600 Lamar St., Lafayette; Doralene Mary Heber Derenthal, owner; description, adding restrooms; William Yeats, applicant; WG Yates Sons Construction Co., contractor; $34,000.
Commercial demolition
OFFICE BUILDING: 314 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Mark Stielper, owner and applicant; RS Bernard & Associates, contractor; $10,000.
New houses
109 Deer Lake Lane, Youngsville; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $202,500.
101 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.
203 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
209 Monterey Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.
304 Eastwood Drive, Youngsville; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $252,000.
3104 Mills St., Carencro; Ray Built Quality Homes LLC; $441,000.
207 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $238,500.
104 Parkerson St., Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $238,500.
302 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.
307 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.
211 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $288,000.
217 Capstone Crossing, Lafayette; AM Design Inc.; $238,500.
3112 Mills St., Carencro; Brady and Emile Gautreaux; $423,000.
1200 E. Alexander St., Lafayette; Marshall Porter Construction Inc.; $175,500.
Duplex
7807 Cameron St., A-B, Duson; Sartin Builders; $150,000.