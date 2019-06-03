Frances McIntosh from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

A native of Scotland, Frances McIntosh moved to Lafayette in 2002 with her three children when her husband was offered a job in the oil industry.

It wasn't until she and her husband divorced in 2009 that her life changed. She spoke about that and other experiences with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

After the divorce, Frances had to obtain an independent Visa to be able to stay in the United States legally with her children, who also had to obtain their own Visa once they finished their schooling. She was studying to be a dietician at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette at the time, and she was able to stay with her children while on a student visa as she finished her studies.

The family has now been split apart as a result of federal immigration laws, and the results have been heartbreaking.

Frances is a Certified Dare to Lead facilitator, a program under research professor and author Brene Brown, working as an executive leadership coach providing workshops and coaching for executives in diverse industries such as health care, energy, transport, higher education, agriculture and engineering. The only Dare to Lead certified facilitator in Louisiana, she is also a regular Forbes contributor through her writings, educational videos and podcasts.

Her unique professional credential may be her ticket to obtaining the O-1 exceptional abilities visa, which can be granted to “individuals who possess extraordinary ability in the arts, sciences, business, education, or athletics, or who have a demonstrated record of extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or television industry.” Her only other option, if she isn’t granted this visa by September, is to go back to school or return to Scotland.

Her two sons have returned to Scotland when they aged out of their mother’s visa at age 21. Her daughter is studying music sound engineering at the Music Institute in Los Angeles and can remain while she stays in school.