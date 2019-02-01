George Graham, Acadiana Table food blogger and author and President of the Graham Group exudes passion. He has passion for life, Cajun and Creole cooking, for photography and for Lafayette.

He spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to it here.

Graham began his award-winning food blog in 2012, which eventually led to a collection of stories and recipes published in his cookbook, Acadiana Table: Cajun and Creole Home Cooking from the Heart of Louisiana.

In this Discover Lafayette interview, George Graham discusses his adventure with food, which began with his first dish, a grilled cheese sandwich he made when he was 5. Growing up in Bogalusa, he stirred the pot in his dad’s restaurant, the Acme Cafe. After college, George worked with the Lafayette-based Chart House group, owner of over 500 restaurants throughout the U.S.

One of the reasons Lafayette has spawned such a robust restaurant culture, Graham said, is because so many people employed by Chart House have developed their own restaurant concepts.

Graham also talked about how on a trip to France he realized the region’s farm to table, fresh approach to its cuisine mirrored the focus on fresh food in Acadiana.