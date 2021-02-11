After perfecting small plates at Pamplona Tapas Bar, Kris Allen wants to get back to his roots by opening a Cajun restaurant.
Allen expects to open Roots next month at 329 Dulles Drive.
"I think I'm kind of the same as every good chef — At the end of the day, you just want to get back to your roots and make the food you grew up on," Allen said. "I think every chef would say that. At Pamplona, I want to make dirty rice and boudin, but it doesn't fit there. I need an outlet."
Allen has worked at Pamplona, which opened in 2007 in downtown Lafayette, for about eight years. He started at the restaurant's salad station and worked his way up to executive chef and managing partner.
Allen said he's been looking at real estate for a new restaurant and instantly knew he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant when he saw the space formerly occupied by Café 329.
"I saw the building, and I said, 'This needs to be a Cajun restaurant,'" Allen said.
Roots will serve everything from gumbo and turtle soup to blood boudin and pork belly cracklins.
"I want to make the food that made and shaped me as a chef," Allen said. "We're not really trying to elevate Cajun cooking. We're just trying to do it right."
Allen also plans to boil crawfish from his family's Ville Platte ponds at the restaurant.
"It'll be a simple menu until we get through crawfish season, and then we'll ramp up the regular menu," Allen said. "Everything is going to be delicious. I'm going to use all my experience and standards I've set for Pamplona and smash it into this."
Although he's currently preoccupied with his new venture, Allen said he'll eventually spend the bulk of his time at the downtown restaurant known for its Spanish plates and wines.
"I'll definitely be at Pamplona more often than this place," Allen said. "It needs more attention because of the style of restaurant it is."
Allen learned the basics of Cajun cooking as a child by watching over his grandmother's shoulder. Her chicken and sausage gumbo was his favorite. It was so good that family members to drove in from out of town for it.
Now, Allen is preparing to open a restaurant that has roots in her kitchen.
"She's really excited," Allen said. "Coming up in the restaurants, it kind of starts rough. It just doesn't seem like a lucrative venture until you get to this stage. I guess she's excited that I kind of made it."
Allen expects to open Roots in early March. The full-service restaurant will offer ample indoor and outdoor seating, a bar and takeout service via a drive-thru window.
"The building is great for the times we're in," Allen said. "And we hope to one day have Cajun jams outside when things get back to normal."
Roots will be open, at least initially, 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Those hours may change as pandemic restrictions ease.
Allen is still hiring for all positions except for general manager. Learn more by emailing rootsfoodgroupllc@yahoo.com.