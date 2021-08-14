The past year has been a rollercoaster ride for Lafayette 19-year-old Caroline Merryman.

On Saturday, Merryman opened her Caroline’s Cookies storefront at 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road #124 to dozens of hungry customers, taking her business from online orders out of her home kitchen to a full-time business, all while growing her confidence as a baker, business owner and woman.

“I’ve learned more in the past year than I could have ever imagined,” she said.

The line for opening day ran the length of the Parc Lafayette shopping center and wrapped around the side of the building. Eager cookie enthusiasts snapped selfies in line and posed with their orders after selecting from the four staple flavors — chocolate chip, funfetti, circus cookie and cookies and cream — and two monthly featured flavors.

Emma Legros, 19, won Merryman’s jump-the-line contest on Instagram and was the first to get her cookies. Legros, whose birthday was Saturday, said she’s tried but failed to snag cookies during Merryman’s previous order cycles. She arrived in line Saturday at 2 p.m. and chatted with a customer in front who’d arrived as early as noon.

The teen said she heard about the business through Instagram and was intrigued after seeing numerous friends and acquaintances follow and applaud Merryman’s business. The 19-year-old said her anticipation for the treats was at a 10 and she was most excited to try the funfetti.

“Everyone talks about them so much and it’s cool to support someone who’s your age doing something so much bigger than what you’re doing at 19,” Legros said.

Merryman has been a baker since she was 8 years old, starting out with mostly box recipes she’d whip up and bring to school for friends. Not an athlete or artistic type, baking was an outlet for Merryman’s energy and creativity, she said.

At home during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was given a cookbook about scratch cookie baking and her brother-in-law challenged her to recreate a popular New York City bakery’s famous cookie. She did — then began developing a recipe of her own. Never one to settle, she tweaked it for weeks, then began exploring other flavor iterations.

Her brother Reece, a photographer and graphic designer, offered to take photos and set up an Instagram account for her baking in August 2020. Soon she had her first message asking to buy her cookies. She grew from delivery to client pick-ups at her parents’ home, later expanding into farmers markets and pop-ups at local boutiques.

Eventually, lines of customers were an ever present feature of her in-person events. Her Instagram following grew, becoming more loyal and engaged as Merryman focused on fun, offering her clients sneak peeks at flavor development, hosting taste testing contests ahead of her store opening and doing giveaways.

Seeing what her passion has grown into is surreal, the 19-year-old said.

“I’m living out my dream. When I was younger I always said I wanted to own a bakery, but that’s the kind of thing you know you’re not really going to ever do. I’m so excited to do what I love and I never thought it would grow into this,” Merryman. “It’s one of those things where your mom tells you that you can be whatever you want when you grow up — it feels like that.”

While dreamy, the experience hasn’t been withouts its challenges.

When the 19-year-old began prep work in her new commercial kitchen, she said she experienced five weeks of scrapped cookie batches and frustration caused by a new mixer, unfamiliar commercial ovens and a larger scale operation. It was disheartening, she said.

Caroline’s Cookies also had to delay its grand opening by three weeks after Merryman was out sick and COVID-19-related shipping delays meant design elements and supplies for outfitting the store wouldn’t arrive in time. The tide turned in her favor eventually, but the complexities gave Merryman a new appreciation for operating and scaling a business, she said.

“I appreciate any business. No business is a small business, there is so much that goes into it I never would have ever, ever expected,” she said.

When she began her business, Merryman was a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette studying business administration. By spring, the 19-year-old knew she needed to choose her path: continue school, and let her cookie business peter out, or shelve her degree pursuit for now and go all-in on her business’s momentum.

In April, she decided to bet on her business and signed a lease on her current space. The demand from online orders was exceeding supply and with a split of roughly 40% returning customers and 60% new customers, Merryman knew her cookies were more than an online fad.

Even so, Merryman said she felt apprehension sharing her decision with the community. Attending college was the expectation in her family and what her peers in her Ascension Episcopal School graduating class did, and the 19-year-old worried what people might think.

The teen said she grew to recognize stepping out of the norm to open her storefront was a strength, and something amazing instead of embarrassing.

“I’m proud of myself for wanting to grow and for doing this,” Merryman said. “I’ve grown into myself. I’ve gone out of my comfort zone in ways I wouldn’t have otherwise. I’m usually pretty introverted and this really draws me out.”

Her high speed journey from home baker to business owner was made possible by the formidable team of friends and family offering guidance and helping hands, Merryman said. Her mother, Dawn, helps clean and organize and her brother Reece, handles her photos, graphic design and assists with creative brainstorming.

Then there’s the Robinsons. Merryman’s best friend since kindergarten, Faith Robinson, has been her righthand helper and cheerleader since the baker began recipe-testing in her new commercial kitchen. Robinson said most days she’s with Merryman from 9 a.m. into the afternoon or night prepping dough and baking.

Robinson handles such tasks as weighing ingredients, cutting and shaping dough, and weighing cookies. She’s also an unofficial spokesperson, proudly wearing her Caroline’s Cookies T-shirt around town and telling everyone interested about her best friend’s business, she said.

“I think I see the effort and the passion she has behind it and I just want everyone to be a small part of that, even if it’s just buying a cookie from her and being able to taste one of her cookies. I want to see her succeed...because she’s worked so hard and created something that’s so good,” Robinson said.

Her father, Brandon Robinson, a former gym franchise owner and current construction company owner, has been Merryman’s business adviser, giving her tips on contracts, supply orders and the minute details that make an opening successful, Merryman said.

Robinson said it’s been an honor helping her best friend through this transition. The teen said she’s proud seeing Merryman’s confidence grow and knowing she’s found something she loves.

“The cookies are amazing and the shop looks fantastic, but above all else who Caroline is is better than all of those things combined. I’m just so grateful to know her and so grateful she trusted me to be part of this journey with her,” Robinson said.