Just a week after the unveiling of its new downtown Lafayette headquarters and plans for new in-office jobs, Waitr is holding a job fair to hire an additional 250 delivery drivers in the city.
The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Opportunity Machine, 537 Cajundome Blvd., Suite 111. Both part-time and full-time positions are available, according to a news release from the company.
Applicants 18 and older are welcome to apply. Applicants should bring an updated resume and new-hire documentation such as a valid driver's license and proof of insurance.
Earlier this month, Waitr announced that it will be expanding to a 48,000-square-foot headquarters on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette. The expansion is expected to add 200 direct jobs and an additional 227 indirect jobs.