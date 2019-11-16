Boyer Derise is chef and owner of Good Eats Kitchen, a prepared meal service that he started in 2016. He plans to expand and offer a wholesale service with nationwide potential by summer 2020.
I was born in Lafayette and was raised in Delcambre. My life as a child was relatively common for a small town. I grew up hunting, fishing and playing sports. I was heavily influenced by my grandfather growing up. Popa Red, as we called him, was the patriarch of the family and was a larger than life figure for me. I would spend my summers at my grandparents' home at Toledo Bend and can remember wanting to grow up to be the man that my grandfather was.
Like most families growing up in south Louisiana, our family life revolved around food and entertaining. I have always had a love affair for food and cooking. I remember being mesmerized as a kid by the cooking show Yan Can Cook. I have fond memories of watching my grandmother cook and make her preserves. My grandparents again are heavy influences on my childhood love of cooking. I think that I knew from a very early age that the ability to cook and bring joy to people through your cooking was something very special and I gravitated toward cooking. I attended LSU and studied biology, however, I couldn't get away from the kitchen.
The life of a chef can be very stressful and also very rewarding. Running large, high volume steakhouses (or any restaurant for that matter) is no easy task. Each guest who comes into a restaurant comes in with expectations that either they have set or the restaurant has set for them. The pressure to be perfect and consistently perfect can be overwhelming for many people. I love the pressure of a busy shift.
GEK is definitely a nontraditional food service. We are a weird hybrid of a retail store and a restaurant, although we try to run the business much like a restaurant. We do face some competition from local and regional retail competitors as well as national brands that ship their meals directly to consumers. Introducing this newer concept to Acadiana has presented us with very unique challenges. We work hard to educate our customers as to who GEK really is. Our brand gets wrapped up into the meal prep world almost immediately. While at the basic level we are a prepared meal business, we think that our brand is much more than simply meal prep. Our concept is built around fresh, high quality ingredients and a chef-inspired rotating menu.
Our expansion into Baton Rouge last November was a wild ride. We opened our first Baton Rouge location, what we consider our flagship location, the Monday after Thanksgiving. We then completed an acquisition of Fresh Kitchen and their two stores a little over a week later — all in less than two years since opening our original location in the Oil Center. That rate of growth was painful to be honest, although the acquisition was a pretty efficient way to really jump into the market and take all of the market share that we would have had to fight for if Fresh Kitchen had remained. We do plan to expand the GEK brand into other markets such as New Orleans or Houston.
Our next step is getting our new production facility built. With that will come a new food manufacturing company called Mise en Place Foods. "Mise en Place" is a French culinary term translating into "everything in its place," which is sort of fitting for a prepared meal production company. Good Eats Kitchen would remain in the retail world and would be the first customer of MePF. This pivot to wholesale production became part of our strategic path early in the life of Good Eats Kitchen. We realized that without USDA certification we could not wholesale our meals and would be limited to selling our meals in our own stores. We also realized that the demand for prepared foods, and in particular prepared preportioned meals, was quite large. With the shift to a wholesale, USDA-certified facility, we will now be able to bring a new wrinkle to the economic diversification efforts in Acadiana. Mise en Place Foods will be able to ship meals to wholesale clients anywhere in the country in addition to putting GEK in position to expand beyond the state of Louisiana.