Crowley Main Street received a $16,000 grant that will help fund its façade program for downtown merchants.
The Partnership Grant Program subsidy came from First National Bank of Louisiana and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.
The funding will help the district’s mission of generating positive economic growth, director Callie Zaunbrecher said. It will also use the funding for website costs and educational opportunities for staff.
“Crowley Main Street is making a positive difference in the community and serves as a vital resource for preserving our local history,” said Cindy Miller, senior vice president and chief operations and compliance officer at FNB. “We are thrilled to provide this impactful funding through our partnership with FHLB Dallas.”