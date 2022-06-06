Dave & Busters could be negotiating a deal to open a Lafayette location.
The entertainment business filed a permit for property at 201 Spring Farm Road last week with Lafayette Consolidated Government, online records show. The property is part of an undeveloped section southeast of the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center
If the Coppell, Texas-based company opens a Lafayette location, it would be only the second in Louisiana after it opened a location along Poydras Street in New Orleans in 2019.
The property in question is owned by the Boustany family, records show. Other properties nearby are believed to be under contract to be sold and all of it could be under contract by the end of the year, a source told The Acadiana Advocate.
Other parcels have already sold. Last month Discount Tire bought 1.5 acres near the intersection of Frem Boustany Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway for $1.86 million, land records show.
New Orleans-based Key Real Estate, which previously owned the Ansley Walk Apartment Homes and the Robley Place Apartments, bought 15 acres near Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in August for $5.795 million.
Dave & Busters, which has 142 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, is expected to open over 200 units in North America, one report indicated, after it opened three locations in the fourth quarter of 2021 and six in fiscal year 2020.
The company, which will release its first quarter earnings Tuesday, reported net income of $108.6 million in fiscal year 2021, up from $100.3 million during pre-pandemic fiscal year 2019.
Dave & Busters in April announced it, along with investors, would acquire Main Event Entertainment for $835 million. Main Event has about 50 locations across the country, including one in Baton Rouge.