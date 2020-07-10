JD Bank has promoted commercial lenders Kevin Caswell, of Lafayette, Tina Vidrine, of Opelousas, and Mike Comeaux and Chad Hebert, both of New Iberia, to senior vice president.

They all joined JD Bank’s commercial lending department in 2014.

Caswell has more than 30 years of banking experience and has been a commercial lender for 25 years. He specializes in commercial lending in Lafayette and the surrounding area and is active in the community. He began his banking career as a credit analyst, then senior analyst and credit analysis department manager before transitioning into commercial lending and helping establish the commercial banking department for Teche Federal Bank.

Vidrine has over 40 years of banking experience and specializes in commercial lending in St. Landry Parish and has served as a commercial lender for the past 20 years. She previously supervised loan operations and worked with loan review, credit analysis and special assets departments and is active in the Opelousas community.

Comeaux has 27 years of experience as a commercial lender and over 40 years of banking experience. His roles have included credit/collections and secondary market lending. He is active in the New Iberia community and is a graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana.

Hebert has 30 years of banking experience and held roles in collections/recovery as an assistant manager and as a branch manager. He has worked as a commercial lender for the past 19 years and is active in the Acadiana community.

Fenstermaker has promoted Hannah Link to human resource manager.

Link was talent acquisition manager and started with the company in 2011 as an HR generalist, administering compensation and benefits and managing recruitment and orientation efforts. She previously worked for several years with in-home health care provider LHC Group.

Sam Hanna Jr., president and publisher of The Ouachita Citizen in Monroe/West Monroe, was named president of the Louisiana Press Association.

Others taking office are President-elect Mary Terry, general manager of the southeast region for Louisiana State Newspapers and publisher of the (St. Martinville) Teche News, (Franklin and St. Mary) Banner-Tribune, (Morgan City) Daily-Review, and (Pierre Part) Bayou Pioneer; and Secretary-Treasurer McHugh David, publisher and editor of the Livingston Parish News.

Elected to three-year board terms were Darrell Guillory, publisher of The Eunice News and CEO of Louisiana State Newspapers, which publishes 21 other newspapers in Louisiana; Steve Colwell, general manager of the Natchitoches Times and Natchitoches Times Newspapers, which publishes nine newspapers and three specialty publications in Louisiana; and David Specht, president of Specht Newspapers, publishing the Bossier Press Tribune and Minden Press Herald.

Continuing to serve on the board are Dan Shea, chairman of Georges Media Group, which publishes The Advocate in Baton Rouge and Acadiana, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, St. Tammany Farmer in Covington, St. Francisville Democrat and The Watchman in Clinton; Wilbur Reynaud, publisher of Lutcher-Vacherie News Examiner-Enterprise; Norris Babin, co-publisher and editor, Plaquemines Gazette and St. Bernard Voice; and Barbara Leader, editor of the (Monroe) News-Star, Shreveport Times and (Alexandria) Town Talk, as well as for the USA Today Network of Louisiana.

Renette Dejoie-Hall, president and publisher of the Louisiana Weekly in New Orleans, will serve as past president.

Elected to fill open seats with unexpired terms on the board were Marc Richard, vice president/director of Newspaper Service Co., which publishes the Ruston Daily Leader and Jennings Daily News; and Garland Forman, general manager of the north region for Louisiana State Newspapers and publisher of the Ville Platte Gazette, Basile Weekly, Kinder Courier, Oakdale Journal, Richland Beacon News in Rayville, Caldwell Watchman in Columbia, West Carroll Gazette in Oak Grove and Tensas Gazette in St. Joseph.