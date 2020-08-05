The Jos. A. Bank men's clothing store in River Ranch will close as part of parent company Tailored Brands' Chapter 11 bankruptcy plans to close 500 stores.

The company which also owns the Men's Wearhouse chain, filed on Sunday and plans to eliminate 20% of its corporate positions by the end of the second quarter. It had about 19,300 employees and 1,274 stores as of Feb. 1, according to a USA Today report.

The store at 1900 Kaliste Saloom Road Suite 200 has been removed from its website. It's the only Louisiana store the company plans to close, reports indicate.

The Acadiana Mall store has reopened its 5,818-square-foot space Men's Wearhouse store near Macy's since the coronavirus shutdown, mall manager Nikki Nugier said.