Lake Charles-based Luna Bar & Grill will open a location in downtown Lafayette by next spring, the owner said Tuesday.

Dave Evans, a chef who first opened in 2004 in downtown Lake Charles, will open at 533 Jefferson St. in the former V Bar location. Demolition work has begun on the 3,000-square-foot space after a $5,000 demolition permit was approved earlier this month, and Evans said he is hoping to be open my March.

The move to Lafayette is part of an expansion process that involves at least two more locations, he said.

“I’ve been at it for about 16 years, and we’ve been a top restaurant here for a good while,” he said. “We’ve kind of earned our stripes. We have a lot of business from Lafayette. The appreciation of culinary, the appreciation of culture, the downtown space – the area is fantastic.”

The Lafayette space will be similar to Luna’s Lake Charles location with its slender, shotgun-style layout. Evans said he will continue with the vintage music theme along with a diverse menu that is described on the restaurant’s website as if “California and Louisiana combined tastes calling it ‘Cali-ana.’”

Drinks, he noted, will also take on band names, including the Pearl Jam, the Blues Traveler and the Smashing Pumpkins.

“Everything is based around the vintage feel and old school vibe,” he said. “If you were to go to Luna, the majority of the stuff on the wall are show posters. Probably 25 or 30 years of concert posters are hanging on the wall. It’s all my favorite stuff.”

Evans, who did not attend a formal culinary school, is a second-generation restaurant and bar owner after his parents operated La Normandie Lounge and Dave’s Oyster House. He first opened Dave’s Pub in the mid-1990s before opening Luna, according to published reports, and at one time operated Luna Live, a live music venue.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid,” he said of the restaurant business. “I am self-taught. My folks owned restaurants, and it call came from that – being subject to it at an early age. Knowing how to work a flat-top grill, the know-how came from necessity. It just seemed like what I was supposed to do.”