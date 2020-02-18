Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
LaSalle: 252222, Tannehill Gallaher A, Feb. 12, Little Creek, James and John Thornton Addie, 692' FNL & 1724' FEL OF SEC 31. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251812-EXPIRED).
St. Charles: 252220, Delta Sec. Co., Feb. 12, Bayou Couba, American Natural Energy, S 57 D 38' 47" E 27,141.08' FROM USC&GS MON. "BOUTTE", SEC 13-T15S-21E. PBHL: S 47 D 44' 05" E 2,222.86' FROM SL, SEC 18-T15S-R22E.
St. Charles: 252221, Delta Sec. Co., Feb. 12, Bayou Couba, American Natural Energy, S 52 D 14' 30" E 29,471.39' FROM USC&GS MON. "BOUTTE", SEC 13-T15S-R21E. PBHL: N 36 D 30' 57" E 1,294.03' FROM SL, SEC 18-T15S-R22E.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|226
|226
|Evangeline
|0
|137
|137
|Iberia
|1
|71
|72
|Jefferson Davis
|4
|56
|60
|Lafayette
|0
|26
|26
|St. Landry
|4
|80
|84
|St. Martin
|3
|79
|82
|St. Mary
|1
|186
|187
|Vermilion
|4
|136
|140
