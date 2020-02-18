Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

LaSalle: 252222, Tannehill Gallaher A, Feb. 12, Little Creek, James and John Thornton Addie, 692' FNL & 1724' FEL OF SEC 31. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251812-EXPIRED). 

St. Charles: 252220, Delta Sec. Co., Feb. 12, Bayou Couba, American Natural Energy, S 57 D 38' 47" E 27,141.08' FROM USC&GS MON. "BOUTTE", SEC 13-T15S-21E. PBHL: S 47 D 44' 05" E 2,222.86' FROM SL, SEC 18-T15S-R22E.

St. Charles: 252221, Delta Sec. Co., Feb. 12, Bayou Couba, American Natural Energy, S 52 D 14' 30" E 29,471.39' FROM USC&GS MON. "BOUTTE", SEC 13-T15S-R21E. PBHL: N 36 D 30' 57" E 1,294.03' FROM SL, SEC 18-T15S-R22E.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

0226226
 Evangeline0137137
 Iberia17172
 Jefferson Davis45660
 Lafayette026 26
 St. Landry48084 
 St. Martin37982
St. Mary 186187
Vermilion 4136140

