Commercial additions/alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 6201 Johnston St., Lafayette; Infiniti of Lafayette, owner; description, enclosed addition to existing canopy; Cress & Lopresto Architects LLC, applicant and architect; Carriere-Stumm LLC, contractor; $322,046.
OTHER: 201 Canberra Road, Lafayette; Acura of Lafayette, owner; description, detail building; Cress & Lopresto Architects LLC, applicant and architect; Carriere-Stumm LLC, contractor; $888,302.
OTHER: 3724 W. Pinhook Road, Broussard; Minyard Properties LLC, owner; Robert Minyard, applicant; self, contractor; $20,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 103 N. Pat St., D, Scott; GMR Investemnts LLC, owner; Lyle Guidry, applicant; self, contractor; $500.
RENOVATION: 2727 Evangeline Thruway; SLEMCO, applicant; Kent Design Build Inc., contractor; $706,833.
Commercial demolitions
INDUSTRIAL: 104 Frier Lane, Lafayette; Gulf Coast Bank, owner and applicant; description, demolish existing warehouse; Pellerin & Sons Inc., contractor; $10,616.
RECREATION: 3559 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, B, Lafayette; Planet Fitness, owner; Jason Manuel, applicant; JGM Construction, contractor; $42,000.
New houses
206 Gentle Island, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders, $238, 037.
415 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $254,285.
624 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; LRZ3 Properties; $255,605.
403 Sandy Bay, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $248,429;
