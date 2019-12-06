Commercial additions/alterations

OFFICE BUILDING: 6201 Johnston St., Lafayette; Infiniti of Lafayette, owner; description, enclosed addition to existing canopy; Cress & Lopresto Architects LLC, applicant and architect; Carriere-Stumm LLC, contractor; $322,046.

OTHER: 201 Canberra Road, Lafayette; Acura of Lafayette, owner; description, detail building; Cress & Lopresto Architects LLC, applicant and architect; Carriere-Stumm LLC, contractor; $888,302.

OTHER: 3724 W. Pinhook Road, Broussard; Minyard Properties LLC, owner; Robert Minyard, applicant; self, contractor; $20,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 103 N. Pat St., D, Scott; GMR Investemnts LLC, owner; Lyle Guidry, applicant; self, contractor; $500.

RENOVATION: 2727 Evangeline Thruway; SLEMCO, applicant; Kent Design Build Inc., contractor; $706,833.

Commercial demolitions

INDUSTRIAL: 104 Frier Lane, Lafayette; Gulf Coast Bank, owner and applicant; description, demolish existing warehouse; Pellerin & Sons Inc., contractor; $10,616.

RECREATION: 3559 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, B, Lafayette; Planet Fitness, owner; Jason Manuel, applicant; JGM Construction, contractor; $42,000.

New houses

206 Gentle Island, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders, $238, 037.

415 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $254,285.

624 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; LRZ3 Properties; $255,605.

403 Sandy Bay, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $248,429;

Acadiana Business Today: Cameron LNG and feds settle for warning - not fine - over not disclosing Hackberry site leaks; Home Elements Design Studio, Elle Design & Decor to move to Verot School Road building

View comments