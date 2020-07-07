ADP Jobs Report

FILE - In this June 4, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past a reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves the job market far below its pre-pandemic levels. The payroll company ADP said that small businesses reported the largest gain, adding 937,000 jobs. Construction firms and restaurants and hotels also posted big increases in hiring. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ950

 Elaine Thompson

The Trump administration released details of almost 4.9 million loans to businesses under the federal government’s largest coronavirus relief program so far, the $669 billion Paycheck Protection Program.

The data, posted Monday morning on the website of the Small Business Administration, lists only those companies that received more than $150,000. Those organizations made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small companies that received loans.

The average amount was $107,000, according to a summary of the program from the Treasury Department.

The program, passed hurriedly by Congress in March, was designed to provide small firms with loans of as much as $10 million, based on a company’s average monthly payroll before the pandemic. The loans can become grants if borrowers use the proceeds mostly to pay workers — with some spending allowed for rent and overhead costs. 

Below is a database of loans in excess of $150,000 for Louisiana organizations. Enter Lafayette in the search field to see which Lafayette organizations received a loan.

