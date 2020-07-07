The Trump administration released details of almost 4.9 million loans to businesses under the federal government’s largest coronavirus relief program so far, the $669 billion Paycheck Protection Program.
The data, posted Monday morning on the website of the Small Business Administration, lists only those companies that received more than $150,000. Those organizations made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small companies that received loans.
The average amount was $107,000, according to a summary of the program from the Treasury Department.
The program, passed hurriedly by Congress in March, was designed to provide small firms with loans of as much as $10 million, based on a company’s average monthly payroll before the pandemic. The loans can become grants if borrowers use the proceeds mostly to pay workers — with some spending allowed for rent and overhead costs.
Below is a database of loans in excess of $150,000 for Louisiana organizations. Enter Lafayette in the search field to see which Lafayette organizations received a loan.
Can't see table below? Click here.