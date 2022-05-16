The W.D. & Mark Baker Smith Career Center is “one of the best-kept secrets in Lafayette Parish,” principal Holly Boffy said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Boffy said the center is implementing an HVAC program in the fall and that spaces remain open for students in the new programs, which also include machinery and paint and body programs.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The training received while in high school enables students to enter the workforce full-time upon graduation or continue at a community college, a four-year university or apprenticeship programs. The Career Center partners with South Louisiana Community College and students can earn dual enrollment credits with the tuition being covered by LPSS.
Early career experiences are often invaluable as students learn whether or not their career choice is the correct fit for their interests while they are still young, she said. One teacher, she noted, had originally earned credentials as a certified nursing assistant and was able to work as a CNA to pay for tuition while attending a university.
“It’s important to mentor your children, to have conversations about what makes them happy,” Boffy said. “What gifts do they have that they can use to contribute to others in their career? I believe the Career Center is one of the best-kept secrets in Lafayette Parish.”