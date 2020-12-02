Leigh Rachal, executive director for the Acadiana Regional Coalition for Homelessness and Housing, will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards in December.
Peters is among 10 women who will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on the United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
Rachal, who is also chair of the Acadiana Housing Alliance, believes that housing is a basic human need and that everyone should have access to safe, decent and affordable housing. At ARCH, she leads a coalition of community stakeholders working to end homelessness and housing instability in Acadiana and is responsible for the monitoring and allocating of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development homeless assistance programs funds.
A Lafayette native, Leigh is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Union Presbyterian Seminary. In 2005 after hurricanes Katrina and Rita, she cofounded Communities Unities in Prayer and Service, a nonprofit designed to fill gaps in service in Acadiana that offered furniture, housewares and financial assistance through its “Compassion Fund.”
The CUPS Gift Basket Ministry was also able to provide a thousand holiday baskets to many who would not be able to otherwise afford them.
Over the past fifteen years, Rachal has worked for a number of local nonprofits, including 232-HELP/211, Catholic Services, The Extra Mile and Volunteers of America. While at Catholic Services (now Catholic Charities of Acadiana), she was director of St. Joseph Diner and Stella Maris Hygiene Center and oversaw the expansion of services to include breakfast and lunch. She was the recipient of Our Lady of Lourdes’ Franciscan Spirit Award in 2011 and was featured in 2007 by LifeStyle as A Woman Making a Difference.
Rachal is also lay pastor for First Presbyterian of Abbeville.