Corey Jack of Jack & Associates and Renae Trahan with All-Star Signs & Specialties were honored Wednesday by the Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration in a small business award program.

Jack, who started his entrepreneur consulting business in January 2017, was named Minority Business Champion for the growth in his business and his outreach within the minority community. Trahan was named Women in Business Champion.

Jack has consulted with business owners in Louisiana but began working with several new clients in nearly a dozen other states since the COVID-19 pandemic. He also partners with One Acadiana to work with small and minority-owned businesses and teaches financial literacy classes and entrepreneur classes on Saturdays and to business students at Northside High School.

The staff at the Small Business Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette told his story to SBA and LED officials to get the honor, he said.

“I’m very grateful,” Jack said. “It’s probably the biggest thing I’ve been recognized for.”

In other awards, James J. Moore of Expert Maintenance & Construction Services in Prairieville was named Louisiana Small Business Person of the Year, and Melissa Hill with Niche Creative Studio of Lake Charles won the Entrepreneurial Success Award.

REGIONAL AWARDS: Region VI Prime Contractor of the Year Award to Keith Porta, APC Construction in Harvey; District Small Business Development Center Excellence and Innovation Center Award to Ada Womack-Bell, LSBDC Southern University in Baton Rouge; and the Region VI and District Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award to Klassi Duncan, Urban League of Louisiana Women’s Business Resource Center in New Orleans.

LED ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS: LED Small and Emerging Business of the Year to Herman Marigny, Wing 7 Advanced Trucking, Leasing and Logistics in Lake Charles; LED Resiliency Award to Chad Perez, Pinnacle Security & Investigation in New Orleans, and Andrea Jeanfreau, MedPharmics in Metairie; and Louisiana Economic Development Corp. Bank of the Year to Bank of St. Francisville.

OTHER AWARDS: Hudson and Veteran Initiative Champions/Office of State Procurement Agencies Recognition to the state Department of Transportation and Development, Office of Lieutenant Governor and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness; Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center Government Contractor of the Year to Sean Warren, Native Engineers in Mandeville; Manufacturing Extension Partnership of Louisiana Small Business Award to Ron Mason, Mid South Extrusion in Monroe; National Federation of Independent Businesses Small Business Champion to Monique Chauvin, Mitch’s Flowers in New Orleans; U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Lender of the Year to Ken Hale, BOM Bank in Natchitoches; and USDA Rural Development Borrower of the Year to CLHG-Leesville and Leesville Real Estate Holdings in Leesville.