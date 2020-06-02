The LAGCOE will hold a webinar for displaced workers in the oil and gas industry at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Speakers will include Betsy Hindman of the Hindman Company, a consulting and marketing firm; Ryan LaGrange with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Gifford Briggs with the Louisiana Oil and Gas Assocation and Kim Billeaudeau with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Career Services.
Speakers will give an in-depth discussion on how workers can identify ways that their current skills can be applied in other industries, provide tips on refreshing a resume and demonstrate how to leverage LinkedIn profiles to stay aware of current job opportunities in the local market.
To register, click here.
Acadiana Business Today: Louisiana moving to Phase 2 of coronavirus restrictions; here's what that means; Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Borden Dairy
Louisiana is loosening its restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, allowing bars to reopen and expanding the occupancy re…
Multiple employees at the Borden Dairy processing facility in Lafayette have tested posted for coronavirus over the past week, the company con…
Vitalant says it is now testing all blood donations for antibodies to COVID-19.
The Acadiana Workforce Solutions One-Stop Centers and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority will host a Zoom webinar to help job seeker…
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
The LAGCOE will hold a webinar for displaced workers in the oil and gas industry at 9 a.m. Thursday.