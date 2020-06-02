The LAGCOE will hold a webinar for displaced workers in the oil and gas industry at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Speakers will include Betsy Hindman of the Hindman Company, a consulting and marketing firm; Ryan LaGrange with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Gifford Briggs with the Louisiana Oil and Gas Assocation and Kim Billeaudeau with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Career Services.

Speakers will give an in-depth discussion on how workers can identify ways that their current skills can be applied in other industries, provide tips on refreshing a resume and demonstrate how to leverage LinkedIn profiles to stay aware of current job opportunities in the local market.

To register, click here.