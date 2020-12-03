The Acadiana Advocate will hold its 2021 Economic Outlook Summit online at 8 a.m. Jan. 13 with a panel of state and local business leaders in a virtual discussion on the area's economy.

The summit will be livestreamed through the Acadiana Advocate's Facebook page and YouTube.

The event is sponsored by Entergy and Ochsner Lafayette General.

Panel members include:

David Callecod, president and CEO of Ochsner Lafayette General. Callecod began his employment at Lafayette General Medical Center as president and chief executive officer in July 2008. In June 2013, he was named president of Lafayette General Health. Under his leadership, Lafayette General has experienced rapid improvement in both patient satisfaction and quality measurement, all while expanding the hospital itself, its regional network and its award-winning care.

Gary Wagner, a professor of economics at UL Lafayette. Wagner holds an endowed chair in economics. His role at the BI Moody III College of Business Administration includes providing research, forecasting and outlook reporting on the regional economy. A native of northeastern Ohio, he has worked for the Federal Reserve and served on faculties at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Duquesne and University of North Carolina. Wagner earned his undergraduate degree at Youngstown State University and master's and doctorate from the University of West Virginia.

Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. Begnaud leads the organization that facilities physical, economic, and cultural development of Lafayette's downtown district, as well as the non-profit organization tasked with telling downtown Lafayette's story and marketing it as a vibrant and unique place to live, work and play. She pursues preservation and enhancement of its important place as the heart of Lafayette and Acadiana by working directly with city-parish government, business leadership, and developers to advocate for progress and market the region's core.

Chad Ortte, partner and associate broker with Scout Real Estate Co. Launched with partners in 2018, Scout is the only locally owned firm focused solely on commercial real estate in Acadiana. Born and raised along the bayous and sugar cane fields of south Louisiana, Ortte grew up designing and building things and was taught at an early age the value of hard work and persistence. He began working in commercial real estate in college and became an independent broker five years later. Known as a trusted source of knowledge and opportunity with an uncanny ability to connect with anyone at any level, Ortte maintains close and effective relationships with diverse groups of people.

Troy Wayman, president and CEO of the 800-member One Acadiana. Wayman is the former vice president of Economic Development for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, a 2,000-member organization, where he served for nine years. He earned his undergraduate degree at Faulkner University and was credentialed as a Certified Economic Developer by the American Economic Development Council.

Corey Jack, owner of Jack & Associates, a consulting firm for entrepreneurs, and executive director of Holy Rosary Institute. He has been a participant in Leadership Lafayette. He founded Youth Literacy Foundation of Acadiana and served as its executive director. He holds a degree in psychology from University of Louisiana at Lafayette and an MBA from University of Phoenix.

Managing editor Kristin Askelson and business editor Adam Daigle will host the event.