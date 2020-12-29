Another restaurant chain has reduced its numbers in Lafayette, KATC reports.
Two Wendy's restaurants have apparently closed — the location on Evangeline Thruway and the one on Johnston Street.
No statement has been issued as to why the two restaurants are no longer in operation.
In July, NPC International Inc., a large franchisee of Pizza Hut and Wendy's restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. At the time, NPC said restaurants would continue operations as the company seeks to restructure its debts.