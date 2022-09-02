Interior alterations
RESIDENTIAL: 1010 Westwood Drive, description, renovation to leasing office at Bayou Shadows, applicant, LNK; contractor, Premier Construction Services; $250,000.
CELLULAR: 4300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, small cell colocation on LUS light pole; applicant and contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $40,000.
RESIDENTIAL: 1317 Surrey St., description, new roof; applicant and contractor, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity; $53,000.
OTHER: 226 Dulles Drive, description, new roof; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace Inc.; $206,786.
OTHER: 1137 S. Bernard Road, Suite G, description, buildout for Pinspiration location; applicant, Pinspiration; contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $186,304.
New construction
MANUFACTURING: 1330 W. Willow St., Building C, description, metal building warehouse for ASH Industries; applicant, Porche May Architects; contractor, Rudick Construction Group; $1.2 million.
SCHOOL: 1210 W. Willow St., description, new Truman Early Childhood Education Center; applicant, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects; contractor, The Lemoine Co.; $29,198,268
Commercial demolition
MANUFACTURING: 206 Thru-Way Park Road, description, demo of three metal buildings; applicant, Iberia Aggregates & Construction Materials; contractor, none listed; $45,000.
Residential construction
108 Blue Harbor Lane: McLain Homes, $0.
202 Sandbar Lane: M&K Gibson Construction, $372,690.
303 Upperline Ave.: Manuel Builders, $85,230.
402 Habitat Ridge, Broussard: Acadiana Dream Home, $325,000.
102 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard: A&A Builders, $290,000.
104 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard: A&A Builders, $265,000.
106 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard: A&A Builders, $265,000.
100 Lansing Lane, Broussard: Acadiana Dream Home, $365,000.