Beneath the shade of the Jim Bowie Live Oak in Opelousas, a new floral and garden shop run by a master florist who has worked for celebrities, sports teams and high-class hotels across the Gulf South has opened its doors.

Moss Floral & Garden, 133 W. Landry St., is the new labor of love for Maude Mashburn and her husband Lex Jagneaux, son of St. Landry Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux. They recently moved from New Orleans, where they had their previous shop, to Opelousas to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and get closer to family.

"When we saw the the building, we just fell in love, and I've run flower shops all my life in New Orleans and Dallas and I just thought downtown Opelousas could use a boutique florist," Mashburn said. "I was supposed to be retired, but I still wanted to work, but at my own pace. New Orleans was always going, but New Orleans is perfect."

Over Mashburn's 25 years as a floral artist since she graduated as a master florist with the Benz School of Floral Design at Texas A&M, she has had clients ranging from the Ritz Carlton New Orleans, Emeril Lagasse, Galatoire's, Tom and Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans and Jerry and Stephen Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

Lex Jagneaux grew up in Opelousas and has been a metal sculptor for years. Not only does he help run the shop as a co-owner, but is art is also on display within. The news that Chicory's Cafe would be moving in to the Palace Cafe next door was one of the reasons he and Mashburn decided to open their new store next door.

"This building has always been interesting to me since I was a kid, and it's perfect for what we need. It perfectly fits our aesthetic," Lex Jagneaux said. "There are a lot of young business owners moving in and I feel there's something special on the horizon for downtown Opelousas."

Moss Floral & Garden makes everything custom order, and uses a variety of exotic flowers and plants such as orchids from Thailand, protea from Cape Town, South Africa, and birds of paradise from Hawaii in their floral designs . They also stock items created by local and regional artists and artisans like handmade stationary and soaps.

Already planned for the next few months are workshops and popups featuring Louisiana artists teaching stationary creation, succulents and sushi workshop and glass creation. The workshops and popups will be held in the shop's courtyard beneath the historic Jim Bowie Life Oak. The event schedule should be up on their website, mossneworleans.com, soon, Mashburn said.

"Before we opened, people were asking what we were going to do with the oak. They were worried we'd do something with the oak, but I love it. We've only been here a short time, but I feel like its a neighbor and an old friend," Mashburn said.