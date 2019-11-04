Developers behind University Square, a new mixed-use development planned for the corner of North University Avenue and West Gloria Switch Road, hope to bring a bank, fast food restaurants, a shopping center and an apartment complex to the area.

Located on a 10-acre lot that was formerly the Dominique Livestock market, the site is being brokered by Trahan Real Estate Group and will be anchored by the existing Walgreens store, said Chad Trahan with Trahan Real Estate Group. They hope to have mid scale apartments and at least 25,000 square feet of retail space in the shopping center.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The owner wanted to start developing the land to take advantage of all the residential and commercial growth in Carencro in recent years," he said. "We're trying to get traction with developers right now, but it's still early on in the process so there's no dates yet for start up or completion yet."

Details could later change, Trahan said.