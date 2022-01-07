Acadian Ambulance Service entered into an agreement to acquire MedicOne Medical Response’s operations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas.
Acadian expanded into Tennessee in 2018 when it acquired Memphis-based Emergency Mobile Health Care. The MedicOne acquisition will add Nashville to Acadian’s Tennessee service area and will strengthen current operations in Memphis, northern Mississippi and Dallas.
The deal will be final Feb. 1.
“Both of our companies were founded with two key goals: to provide the best possible patient care and service, and to create a rewarding and fulfilling workplace for team members,” Acadian Ambulance Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag said. “MedicOne Medical Response and Acadian share a dedication to high standards in patient care and a commitment to the communities we serve.”
Founded in 1999, MedicOne Medical Response has become a leading frontline healthcare transportation provider.
Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service. It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services; its sister division, Acadian Air Med, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.